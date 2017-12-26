Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of December 2017 03:45:01 PM

Developing an embedded system for remote field duty is hard enough, but what if you had to contend with -40ºC temperatures, high winds, ice-encased cables, and attacks from Arctic wildlife? These are just some of the harsh realities faced by the developers of a Linux-driven sensor buoy deployed on the sea ice off the north coast of Alaska.

At the recent Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE), Satish Chetty talked about his volunteer work setting up a sea ice monitoring station funded by Ice911. The principal goal is to study changes in ice formation and melting due to global warming. Chetty’s day job is VP of software engineering at Hera Systems, a Silicon Valley startup that develops Earth imaging satellites and edge analytics solutions.

The mostly autonomous monitoring buoy has been evolving since 2009. Planted in or near sea ice from November to July every year, the station measures weather, water temperature, water depth (sonar), ice depth and melt, sunlight, and albedo (the reflection of sunlight). Cameras are used for visual analysis.

A custom, multi sensor, 1-Wire temperature string is attached to the buoy and embedded into the ice, “with sensors at every depth so you get a profile of water and ice thickness,” said Chetty. “Where we were testing, most of the melt happens from the bottom up because the meltwater flows into the water, heating it up.”