Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Customizing a Linux System for an Autonomous Arctic Monitoring Station

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of December 2017 03:45:01 PM Filed under
Linux

Developing an embedded system for remote field duty is hard enough, but what if you had to contend with -40ºC temperatures, high winds, ice-encased cables, and attacks from Arctic wildlife? These are just some of the harsh realities faced by the developers of a Linux-driven sensor buoy deployed on the sea ice off the north coast of Alaska.

At the recent Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE), Satish Chetty talked about his volunteer work setting up a sea ice monitoring station funded by Ice911. The principal goal is to study changes in ice formation and melting due to global warming. Chetty’s day job is VP of software engineering at Hera Systems, a Silicon Valley startup that develops Earth imaging satellites and edge analytics solutions.

The mostly autonomous monitoring buoy has been evolving since 2009. Planted in or near sea ice from November to July every year, the station measures weather, water temperature, water depth (sonar), ice depth and melt, sunlight, and albedo (the reflection of sunlight). Cameras are used for visual analysis.

A custom, multi sensor, 1-Wire temperature string is attached to the buoy and embedded into the ice, “with sensors at every depth so you get a profile of water and ice thickness,” said Chetty. “Where we were testing, most of the melt happens from the bottom up because the meltwater flows into the water, heating it up.”

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Customize GNOME Desktop With These Tips in Ubuntu 17.10

Some basic and some interesting GNOME customization tips to get more out of your Ubuntu 17.10 desktop. Read more

Top 10 Microsoft Visio Alternatives for Linux

Microsoft Visio is a great tool for creating or generating mission-critical diagrams and vector representations. While it may be a good tool for making floor plans or other kinds of diagrams – it is neither free nor open source. Moreover, Microsoft Visio is not a standalone product. It comes bundled with Microsoft Office. We have already seen open source alternatives to MS Office in the past. Today we’ll see what tools you can use in place of Visio on Linux. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Thunderbird New Design, UBports, NVIDIA Code Drop, Ubuntu 17.10 ISO Issue | This Week in Linux 19
  • Porting Of Changes/Fixes From AMDVLK To RADV Vulkan Driver Begins
    RADV Vulkan driver co-founder David Airlie has begun digging through AMD's newly-opened AMDVLK official Vulkan driver in order to gain some hindsight and port some fixes/changes to this unofficial Mesa-based open-source Vulkan driver. Back from his Christmas break, earlier today David Airlie posed some questions to AMD about the future of AMDVLK. Previously he indicated that he would continue RADV now regardless of AMD's open-source actions, but we'll see what ends up happening over the weeks/months ahead. Among his questions were how the AMDVLK development process will be handled at AMD, how AMD will be engaging with the open-source community, the development process for new Vulkan functionality, etc.
  • NVIDIA Ends Support for 32-bit Operating Systems
    More trouble ensues for 32-bit operating systems as NVIDIA announces the end for graphics driver support for the 32-bit systems.
  • Opera 50 Gets Cryptocurreny Mining Protection To Stop Cryptojacking
    You might not look at Opera the same way you do at Chrome, and recently Firefox. But Chrome’s 22-year-old brother from another mother has maintained its presence in the market.
  • Dockerizing Compiled Software
  • Creating an USB image that boots to a single GUI app from scratch
  • Bash Scripting Tutorial for Beginners
  • SmuggleCraft is a high-speed hovercraft racing game involving smuggling
    Do you like high-speed racing games, how about hovercrafts? SmuggleCraft [Steam, Official Site] combines them and turns you into a smuggler. It seems they had a few issues with the Linux version initially not working, so I held off on covering it at release, but they did make good on it and sorted it out. I requested a key since I was very much intrigued be the idea of the game after seeing it fixed, so here are my thoughts.
  • 4MLinux Operating System Gets Christmas Release with Some New Amazing Features
    4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki‏ informs Softpedia today about the general availability of a special Christmas release of his independently developed GNU/Linux distribution, 4MLinux 23.1.1. 4MLinux 23.1.1 might look like a point release to most users, but, in fact, it's a major revamp of the 4MLinux 23 stable series of the operating system that brings full 3D support for Intel, AMD Radeon, and Nvidia graphics cards, as well as popular apps like VLC Media Player, Google Chrome, Audacious, and GNOME Office. Despite adding all these new apps and features, 4MLinux remains friendly with older computers, as the integrated Legacy Installer lets users install 4MLinux on machines with no more than 128 MB of RAM and 2GB of free disk space. 4MLinux 23.1.1 is developer's way of saying Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all 4MLinux users.
  • Mandrake Linux Creator Launches a New Open Source Mobile OS
    eelo is a new mobile OS based on open source Android distribution LineageOS. Its creator is trying to build an ecosystem which is free from Google and Google related products.
  • Nostalgia
    However, I cannot avoid feeling sad about the demise of FirefoxOS.  While most of the apps have Android versions by now, some of the games never made it to Android. For example, my three favorite games, or what I called "The Cat Trilogy", were doomed to extinction and cannot be found in the Android app ecosystem.
  • How Dell built a community to prepare for an open future
    No one working in cloud and data centers should be surprised that organizations have changed how they run their IT departments. Applications are written and deployed differently, moving away from monoliths to microservices. Organizations operate their data centers by applying development principles to operations through open source software and community collaboration. Open source software is used heavily in development, testing, and production. In a survey done in 2016, 90% of respondents say open source improves their efficiency, interoperability, and innovation, and 65% of companies are contributing to open source projects. This type of "innovation-through-openness" has proven that global collaboration on code and inclusivity of diverse intellectual contributions advance the technological state of the art and solve problems faster.
  • FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report - Third Quarter 2017
    FreeBSD Project Quarterly Status Report - 3rd Quarter 2017    This quarter's FreeBSD developments continue to provide excitement and    promise for further developments. I myself have a soft spot for manual    pages, so it is especially good to see that we have gained some    documentation for writing them (and I hope that this will translate to    more and improved manual pages in the future!). The core@ entry is also    of particular note, with the introduction of the FCP process and the    recognition of the first non-committer FreeBSD Project Member (and    more). Read on to find out more about these, as well as improved    support for the AMD Zen family of processors (e.g., Ryzen), and a whole    lot more!
  • FreeBSD Had A Busy Q3'2017 With AMD Zen Improvements, Intel iWARP
    The FreeBSD Quarterly Status Report covering work done in the third quarter has now been published.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6