SoftMaker for Linux Is a Solid Microsoft Office Alternative The easy access to the free download of SoftMaker Office 2018 gives you nothing to lose in checking out its suitability as a Microsoft Office replacement. If you decide to upgrade to the paid Linux release, you will pay $69.95 for a proprietary license. That is the same price as the Home and Student editions of Microsoft Office 365. If you opt for the free open source version, FreeOffice 2018, when it is released, you still could have a top-of-the-line alternative to other Linux tools that play well with Microsoft Office.

OSS: BlueZ, Haven, Lisa, NodeSource, LLVM and Legal Issues BlueZ 5.48 Brings New Features he BlueZ Linux Bluetooth stack is out with a new feature update before ending out the year. BlueZ 5.48 is the new release and aside from some fixes there are also new Bluetooth features supported. BlueZ 5.48 tacks on support for service-side AcquireWrite/AcquireNotify, support for providing address type information, cable-based authentication and pairing, Bluetooth Low-Energy battery service support, BTP client for qualification testing, additional Mesh control features, and the advertising manager APIs are now deemed stable.

Edward Snowden Launches Open Source Safe Room App As with any beta rollout, there are bugs to be found, and that’s why the code has been released open source. Everyone is encouraged to contribute to making the application that much more secure and usable, rather than just a way to pick up loud noises.

Edward Snowden’s new app helps ward off computer hijackers The world’s most famous whistleblower is turning his focus to personal computer security. In partnership with the Freedom of the Press Foundation and a developer collective known as The Guardian Project, Edward Snowden has announced a new open source app that can turn your Android phone into a digital watchman to guard your laptop, computer, or any other device or object that can be tampered with when you're not looking. “Haven turns any spare Android phone into a safe room that fits in your pocket,” Snowden says in the app’s launch video. “Haven does more than watch your back, it gives you peace of mind.”

Edward Snowden's Haven app 'catches spies' The software uses sensors - including a phone's camera, microphone, gyroscope and accelerometer - to detect intruders tampering with someone's possessions. It is open source, meaning its code can be inspected. It is designed to be used on a "second" smartphone that can be left with the possessions a user wishes to monitor.

Apple’s Lisa Operating System To Be Released For Free As Open Source In 2018 More than three decades ago, Apple unveiled the Apple Lisa. It turned out to be one of the biggest flops of Apple, selling only 10,000 units; Apple spent a mammoth $150 million on R&D. Lisa, one of the first commercial computers with a GUI, also set the stage for a conflict between CEO John Sculley and Cofounder Steve Jobs. For those who don’t know, LISA stood for Local Integrated System Architecture.

NodeSource Raises $17.5M For Enterprise Open-Source Tech NodeSource announced news on Monday (Dec. 25) that it raised $17.5 million in venture capital to continue expansion of its open-source technology for the enterprise. The company said in a press release that the Series B funding was led by Silicon Valley Bank, Industry Ventures and existing backers Crosslink Capital and RRE Ventures. NodeSource said it will use the funds to expand its engineering, support and go-to-market teams. The company provides Node.js open-source technology for the enterprise. Its flagship product is N|Solid, a Node.js platform to manage enterprise apps and the security of company systems.

Intel Icelake Support Gets Further Into Shape For LLVM Clang 6.0 LLVM's Clang compiler support for the Intel Icelake processors that succeed Cannonlake is getting into better shape ahead of the LLVM/Clang 6.0 feature freeze in January. Last month -march=icelake was added to LLVM Clang but it mostly mirrored the Cannonlake behavior. Fortunately, now more of the Icelake bits are being filled on the LLVM/Clang side, similar to all the Icelake-related happenings that occurred in the GCC 8 code-base over the past several weeks.

The interesting and complex legal issues of 2017 Other widely read articles focused on nuts-and-bolts open source licensing topics, such as what every technologist should know and open source license management rules for startups. More philosophical pieces also captured readers' attention, covering topics from economically efficient open source license compliance to the difference between free and open source software to free vs. freedom. Finally, there we some reactions to a specific license proposed by Facebook, both criticizing its React license and arguing that we not over-React.