Red Hat takes different path in app design as enterprise scales out
The year-long embrace of the Kubernetes container orchestration management system across the enterprise culminated in Amazon Web Services Inc.’s announcement last month of its Elastic Container Service for the open-source storage platform. The announcement was not a major surprise, given the news in August that AWS would be joining the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, but it was well received by developers at the recent AWS re:Invent conference in Austin, Texas, nonetheless.
One major reason for the positive response is that Kubernetes has increasingly become a significant element in the design and deployment of applications. For open-source companies like Red Hat Inc., this will be a key focus as the container revolution marches boldly into 2018.
