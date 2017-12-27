Ubuntu 17.10's Laptop Issue Appears To Be Under Control, Fixable
A week ago Ubuntu 17.10's ISO was pulled due to a show-stopping laptop bug whereby some UEFI-enabled laptops from multiple vendors were running into "BIOS corruption" where BIOS settings could no longer be changed, USB booting becoming non-functional, and similar UEFI-related issues. Fortunately, a fixed kernel is now available and some affected users are reporting a successful workaround for making their laptops full-functioning once again.
As reported earlier, the issue stems from the Intel SPI driver found in Ubuntu 17.10's default Linux 4.13-based kernel causing the issue for some systems. Immediately they sent out an updated kernel to for now disable this driver (CONFIG_SPI_INTEL_SPI_PLATFORM) but that's to no avail to already affected Ubuntu laptop owners.
