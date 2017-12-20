Language Selection

Security: Nation-State Hacking, Microsoft/WannaCry, End-to-End Encryption, Updates and Client Security

Thursday 28th of December 2017
Security
  • Nation-State Hacking: 2017 in Review

    If 2016 was the year government hacking went mainstream, 2017 is the year government hacking played the Super Bowl halftime show. It's not Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear making headlines. This week, the Trump administration publicly attributed the WannaCry ransomware attack to the Lazarus Group, which allegedly works on behalf of the North Korean government. As a Presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously dismissed allegations that the Russian government broke into email accounts belonging to John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee, saying it could easily have been the work of a "400 lb hacker" or China. The public calling-out of North Korean hacking appears to signal a very different attitude towards attribution.

    Lazarus Group may be hot right now, but Russian hacking has continued to make headlines. Shortly after the release of WannaCry, there came another wave of ransomware infections, Petya/NotPetya (or, this author's favorite name for the ransomware, "NyetYa"). Petya was hidden inside of a legitimate update to accounting software made by MeDoc, a Ukrainian company. For this reason and others, Petya was widely attributed to Russian actors and is thought to have primarily targeted Ukrainian companies, where MeDoc is commonly used. The use of ransomware as a wiper, a tool whose purpose is to render the computer unusable rather than to extort money from its owner, appears to be one of this year's big new innovations in the nation-state actors' playbook.

  • North Korea asks US for proof of WannaCry claim [iophk: "caused by Microsoft bug doors"]

    A North Korean diplomat has asked the US to provide evidence for its claim that the WannaCry ransomware was created and spread by Pyongyang.

  • Transport-Layer Encryption vs End-to-End Encryption - GIF

    During the course of a digital security training, participants often learn that they should encrypt their information in transit, like emails, chats, messages, and cloud storage. Learners come away from a training with an appreciation for encryption. However, they may not come away learning that there are different ways of using encryption.

    It’s also important for learners to be able to distinguish what the encryption they are using to protect their information does and does not protect against. One way to clarify this conversation is to point out two different types of encryption for their information in transit: transport-layer encryption, and end-to-end encryption.

    HTTPS and VPNs are examples are of transport-layer encryption, which is a way of encrypting data in transit.

  • Security updates for Wednesday
  • Even With the Cloud, Client Security Still Matters
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Tizen and Android/Eelo

Games and Graphics: Unigine and ArmA 3

  • Unigine 2.6.1 Pushes The Jaw-Dropping Visuals With This Cross-Platform Game/Sim Engine
    While Unigine Engine 2 has yet to be picked up by any major games besides Dual Universe, this highly advanced game engine continues advancing and its effort for industrial simulators appears to be paying off as well. Unigine Corp is ending out 2017 by having released Unigine 2.6.1. Unigine 2.6.1 is now shipping with an improved Unigine Editor 2, distributed terrain generation for its landscape tool, improved generation of grass and clutters, better CIGI protocol support, better multi-channel rendering, and various other engine improvements.
  • UNIGINE 2.6.1: Improved Multi-Channel Rendering, Runtime Grass Modification, Distributed Terrain Generation, Stabilization
    This is mainly a maintenance release, consisting mostly of fixes and improvements, however, it introduces some new features.
  • ArmA 3 Apex - Tanoa - Welcome to the jungle
    I have been playing Bohemia Interactive's Operation Flashpoint and ArmA franchise for a good 16-17 years now, and still going strong. ArmA 3 is the latest current installment, and even though its continuous DLC model is rather annoying, the game itself is superb. And so, when the company does release proper expansion packs, I am willing to part with my hard-earned money and get the extras. In this case, the APEX bundle. It looks like an interesting deal - it is a sort of cumulative update, so you get all those other DLC that you skipped on principle, but most importantly, the game features a brand new island archipelago of Tanoa, several new factions, some new weapons, and a co-op multiplayer campaign mode. We are exploring. /blockquote>

Software: Frogr, Tasker, darktable, Blueworx

Kernel: Jailhouse 0.8 Released, Intel Lockdown, Btrfs RAID1/RAID10 Improvements

  • Jailhouse 0.8 released
    We are happy to announce a new version of the partitioning hypervisor Jailhouse.
  • Jailhouse v0.8 Linux Hypervisor Released
    The past few years Siemens has been working on Jailhouse as a Linux-based partitioning hypervisor that has aimed to be a lighter alternative to KVM. It's been seven months since the last update, but now Jailhouse 0.8 is now available.
  • Cannonlake/Icelake Desktop CPUs Won't Have PKU Memory Protection Support
    Support for Memory Protection Keys (a.k.a. PKU / PKEYs) was finished up this year in the Linux kernel, glibc, and related components. This memory protection feature premiered with Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs and is said to be coming to future desktop CPUs, but it doesn't look like that's happening for the Cannonlake or Icelake generations. Memory Protection Keys is a means of enforcing page-based protections by making use of some previously ignored bits in each page table entry, previously outlined and also documented in greater technical detail via the kernel documentation.
  • Btrfs Gets A RAID1/10 Speed Patch, Helping Out SSDs
    A new Btrfs file-system kernel driver patch is now available to improve its RAID1/RAID10 read performance, particularly for SSDs. In our Btrfs RAID benchmarks even recently the results haven't been the most compelling against say EXT4 with MD RAID, but for at least RAID 1 and 10 levels it looks like some read improvements could be on the way.

