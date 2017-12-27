OSS: Computer History Museum, Small Open-Source OSs for Small IoT Devices, Spirit of Open Source
Red open-source project goes on blockchain: a new full-stack toolchain for smart contract development
Apple to Release Lisa Operating System For Free As Open Source in 2018
Apple's Lisa Operating System Going Open Source
Apple Lisa OS code will be made open source next year
One of Steve Jobs' most famous Apple flops will be released for free in 2018
Next year, the Computer History Museum plans to release the Apple Lisa operating system for free, as open source.
Small Open-Source OSs for Small IoT Devices
A range of open-source operating-system solutions are available for those confined to scaled-down dimensions—homing in on the best option does require some research, though.
How to Maintain the Spirit of Open Source
When open source established itself as mission critical to the enterprise 15 years ago, it was a victory for the idea that an open developer community can create amazing technology with the right support. Today’s thriving communities in enterprise open source are not lacking in resources, yet unprecedented interest poses a new set of challenges for our industry.
When I speak to my industry peers, we often talk about the balance between collaboration and governance, establishing guidelines while encouraging contributions. As our communities grow and prosper financially, this balance becomes more complex, creating an industry that strays from its founding principles, or defines new principles altogether. Both are necessary for our industry to evolve – but we must also remember the fundamentals that got us here.
