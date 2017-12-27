Linux Lite 3.8 Beta Released
Linux Lite 3.8 Beta is now available for testing. There have been a number of changes since the 3.6 release.
This is the last release for Series 3.x
Linux Lite 3.8 Final will be released on February 1st, 2018.
The changes for Linux Lite 3.8 include - more support for LibreOffice, regional support for DVDs, a Font Viewer/Installer and we now have our own Google based Search page as the home page in Firefox. We've also added TLP for Laptops to Lite Tweaks.
