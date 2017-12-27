today's howtos
-
Chromecast your video collection from Dolphin
-
AutoBootDisk: copy Linux distributions to bootable USB drives
-
Testing Ansible Playbooks With Vagrant
-
Translating my website to Finnish
-
(Micro)benchmarking Linux kernel functions
-
How to Find All Failed SSH login Attempts in Linux
-
How to add ssh key to qcow2 Linux cloud images using virt-sysprep
-
How to exclude file when using scp command recursively
-
Simple way to resolve NFS Stale File Handle error
-
Kubernetes: Getting Started
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 526 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Tizen and Android/Eelo
Games and Graphics: Unigine and ArmA 3
Software: Frogr, Tasker, darktable, Blueworx
Kernel: Jailhouse 0.8 Released, Intel Lockdown, Btrfs RAID1/RAID10 Improvements
Recent comments
1 day 16 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 9 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago