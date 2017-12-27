BSD: LLVM 6 is Near, NetBSD 7.1.1 Released
-
LLVM 6.0 Is Being Branched In One Week, LLVM 7.0 Development To Begin
LLVM release manager Hans Wennborg is moving ahead with plans to branch the LLVM 6.0 code and its components earlier than anticipated.
In early December the LLVM 6.0 release proposal was laid out and it included branching two weeks earlier than is traditionally done, due to an unnamed large LLVM consumer of the code requesting the change to better align with that company's internal testing. So now the LLVM 6.0 branching will happen on 3 January, but it will be treated as a "slow start" with no release candidates coming for the first two weeks but developers can begin testing and nominating patches.
-
NetBSD 7.1.1 Released
The first point release to NetBSD 7.1 is now available as this BSD operating system ends out 2017.
-
NetBSD 7.1.1 released
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 7.1.1, the first security/critical update of the NetBSD 7.1 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons.
Complete source and binaries for NetBSD 7.1.1 are available for download at many sites around the world. A list of download sites providing FTP, AnonCVS, SUP, and other services may be found at https://www.NetBSD.org/mirrors/. We encourage users who wish to install via ISO or USB disk images to download via BitTorrent by using the torrent files supplied in the images area. A list of hashes for the NetBSD 7.1.1 distribution has been signed with the well-connected PGP key for the NetBSD Security Officer: https://ftp.NetBSD.org/pub/NetBSD/security/hashes/NetBSD-7.1.1_hashes.asc
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 453 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Tizen and Android/Eelo
Games and Graphics: Unigine and ArmA 3
Software: Frogr, Tasker, darktable, Blueworx
Kernel: Jailhouse 0.8 Released, Intel Lockdown, Btrfs RAID1/RAID10 Improvements
Recent comments
1 day 16 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 9 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago