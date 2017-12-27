Software: Frogr, Tasker, darktable, Blueworx Frogr 1.4 released Another year goes by and, again, I feel the call to make one more release just before 2017 over, so here we are: frogr 1.4 is out!

Tasker 0.4 As mentioned in my previous post, I'm orphaning this package and won't be working on it further. I doubt anyone cares about my little experiment in an extremely simple web task tracker with almost no features. But Julien ÉLIE sent me a few patches for it many years ago when he was experimenting with it, and it seemed like a shame to let those die in my inbox.

darktable Brings Its Free, Open Source Lightroom Alternative to Windows

Blueworx releases Voice Response 7.4 for Linux; delivering web interface for application management

Kernel: Jailhouse 0.8 Released, Intel Lockdown, Btrfs RAID1/RAID10 Improvements Jailhouse 0.8 released We are happy to announce a new version of the partitioning hypervisor Jailhouse.

Jailhouse v0.8 Linux Hypervisor Released The past few years Siemens has been working on Jailhouse as a Linux-based partitioning hypervisor that has aimed to be a lighter alternative to KVM. It's been seven months since the last update, but now Jailhouse 0.8 is now available.

Cannonlake/Icelake Desktop CPUs Won't Have PKU Memory Protection Support Support for Memory Protection Keys (a.k.a. PKU / PKEYs) was finished up this year in the Linux kernel, glibc, and related components. This memory protection feature premiered with Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs and is said to be coming to future desktop CPUs, but it doesn't look like that's happening for the Cannonlake or Icelake generations. Memory Protection Keys is a means of enforcing page-based protections by making use of some previously ignored bits in each page table entry, previously outlined and also documented in greater technical detail via the kernel documentation.

Btrfs Gets A RAID1/10 Speed Patch, Helping Out SSDs A new Btrfs file-system kernel driver patch is now available to improve its RAID1/RAID10 read performance, particularly for SSDs. In our Btrfs RAID benchmarks even recently the results haven't been the most compelling against say EXT4 with MD RAID, but for at least RAID 1 and 10 levels it looks like some read improvements could be on the way.