Software: Frogr, Tasker, darktable, Blueworx
Frogr 1.4 released
Another year goes by and, again, I feel the call to make one more release just before 2017 over, so here we are: frogr 1.4 is out!
Tasker 0.4
As mentioned in my previous post, I'm orphaning this package and won't be working on it further. I doubt anyone cares about my little experiment in an extremely simple web task tracker with almost no features. But Julien ÉLIE sent me a few patches for it many years ago when he was experimenting with it, and it seemed like a shame to let those die in my inbox.
darktable Brings Its Free, Open Source Lightroom Alternative to Windows
Blueworx releases Voice Response 7.4 for Linux; delivering web interface for application management
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Tizen and Android/Eelo
Games and Graphics: Unigine and ArmA 3
Kernel: Jailhouse 0.8 Released, Intel Lockdown, Btrfs RAID1/RAID10 Improvements
