Games and Graphics: Unigine and ArmA 3
Unigine 2.6.1 Pushes The Jaw-Dropping Visuals With This Cross-Platform Game/Sim Engine
While Unigine Engine 2 has yet to be picked up by any major games besides Dual Universe, this highly advanced game engine continues advancing and its effort for industrial simulators appears to be paying off as well. Unigine Corp is ending out 2017 by having released Unigine 2.6.1.
Unigine 2.6.1 is now shipping with an improved Unigine Editor 2, distributed terrain generation for its landscape tool, improved generation of grass and clutters, better CIGI protocol support, better multi-channel rendering, and various other engine improvements.
UNIGINE 2.6.1: Improved Multi-Channel Rendering, Runtime Grass Modification, Distributed Terrain Generation, Stabilization
This is mainly a maintenance release, consisting mostly of fixes and improvements, however, it introduces some new features.
ArmA 3 Apex - Tanoa - Welcome to the jungle
I have been playing Bohemia Interactive's Operation Flashpoint and ArmA franchise for a good 16-17 years now, and still going strong. ArmA 3 is the latest current installment, and even though its continuous DLC model is rather annoying, the game itself is superb. And so, when the company does release proper expansion packs, I am willing to part with my hard-earned money and get the extras. In this case, the APEX bundle.
It looks like an interesting deal - it is a sort of cumulative update, so you get all those other DLC that you skipped on principle, but most importantly, the game features a brand new island archipelago of Tanoa, several new factions, some new weapons, and a co-op multiplayer campaign mode. We are exploring.
