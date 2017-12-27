Devices: Raspberry Pi, Tizen and Android/Eelo
Best Raspberry Pi 3 kits: 8 options for beginners and experienced makers
Samsung Premium TVs 2018 to come with improved accessibility
Samsung now rolling out a fix for the Gear S3 battery in Europe
Eelo, the Google-less Android OS from the creator of Mandrake Linux
For some users, the level of detail captured about us by our smartphones borders on intrusive. This concern is magnified when the company which provides the completed OS and most of the default software services is also a search and advertising juggernaut that benefits from data about their users.
Now Gaël Duval, who is no stranger to forking and managing operating systems as the original creator of Mandrake Linux, has created a new non-profit project known as ‘eelo.’ The goal of the project is to build an open source environment using the open-source LineageOS as the base, and which will come with only free open source software (FOSS) installed. There will be no Google services or software by default, neither will there be any other software which has been shown to be ‘data hungry.’
Eelo: Gaël Duval’s Open Source, Privacy Respecting Android Phone Clone
10 Best Free Android Camera Apps For 2018
