Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

GNOME Development

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 28th of December 2017 02:01:21 PM Filed under
Development
GNOME
  • Ubuntu Monthly Update Cadence

    For core components they need to wait there turn so they would be the likely culprit if something breaks. To do that we’ll have a list of how closely coupled different components are. For example, these could be the highly coupled components: Kernel - Mesa
    Kernel - Systemd
    Mesa - Gnome
    Systemd - Gnome

  • A Proposal To Update Ubuntu's Kernel/Mesa/GNOME Components On A Monthly Basis

    It's not quite the Ubuntu rolling-release process that some have proposed over the years, but a new proposal is being formulated for shipping updates to key Ubuntu system components on a monthly basis rather than having to wait six months for updates to the Linux kernel, Mesa, etc.

    Longtime Ubuntu developer Bryan Quigley is currently working on an "Ubuntu Monthly" proposal by which key system components would see updates on a monthly cadence, when new releases are available and warranted, etc. The goals of this proposal would be to get "fresh software" to users faster, predictable that it's useful for more users, useful for business use-cases, trivial to triage problems with upgrading just one component at a time, and be easier for systems to be updated.

  • Adding tags to my jekyll website

    This iteration of the olea.org website uses the Jekyll static website generator. From time to time I add some features to the configuration. This time I wanted to add tags support to my posts. After a fast search I found jekyll-tagging. To put it working has been relatively easy because if you are not into Ruby you can misconfigure the gem dependencies as me. And to add some value to this post I’m just sharing some tips I added not written in the project readme file.

  • State of Meson in GLib/GStreamer

    During the last couple of months I’ve been learning the Meson build system. Since my personal interests in Open Source Software are around GLib and GStreamer, and they both have Meson and Autotools build systems in parallel, I’ve set as personal goal to list (and try to fix) blocker bugs preventing from switching them to Meson-only. Note that I’m neither GLib nor GStreamer maintainer, so it’s not my call whether or not they will drop Autotools.

»

More in Tux Machines

Devices: Raspberry Pi, Tizen and Android/Eelo

Games and Graphics: Unigine and ArmA 3

  • Unigine 2.6.1 Pushes The Jaw-Dropping Visuals With This Cross-Platform Game/Sim Engine
    While Unigine Engine 2 has yet to be picked up by any major games besides Dual Universe, this highly advanced game engine continues advancing and its effort for industrial simulators appears to be paying off as well. Unigine Corp is ending out 2017 by having released Unigine 2.6.1. Unigine 2.6.1 is now shipping with an improved Unigine Editor 2, distributed terrain generation for its landscape tool, improved generation of grass and clutters, better CIGI protocol support, better multi-channel rendering, and various other engine improvements.
  • UNIGINE 2.6.1: Improved Multi-Channel Rendering, Runtime Grass Modification, Distributed Terrain Generation, Stabilization
    This is mainly a maintenance release, consisting mostly of fixes and improvements, however, it introduces some new features.
  • ArmA 3 Apex - Tanoa - Welcome to the jungle
    I have been playing Bohemia Interactive's Operation Flashpoint and ArmA franchise for a good 16-17 years now, and still going strong. ArmA 3 is the latest current installment, and even though its continuous DLC model is rather annoying, the game itself is superb. And so, when the company does release proper expansion packs, I am willing to part with my hard-earned money and get the extras. In this case, the APEX bundle. It looks like an interesting deal - it is a sort of cumulative update, so you get all those other DLC that you skipped on principle, but most importantly, the game features a brand new island archipelago of Tanoa, several new factions, some new weapons, and a co-op multiplayer campaign mode. We are exploring. /blockquote>

Software: Frogr, Tasker, darktable, Blueworx

Kernel: Jailhouse 0.8 Released, Intel Lockdown, Btrfs RAID1/RAID10 Improvements

  • Jailhouse 0.8 released
    We are happy to announce a new version of the partitioning hypervisor Jailhouse.
  • Jailhouse v0.8 Linux Hypervisor Released
    The past few years Siemens has been working on Jailhouse as a Linux-based partitioning hypervisor that has aimed to be a lighter alternative to KVM. It's been seven months since the last update, but now Jailhouse 0.8 is now available.
  • Cannonlake/Icelake Desktop CPUs Won't Have PKU Memory Protection Support
    Support for Memory Protection Keys (a.k.a. PKU / PKEYs) was finished up this year in the Linux kernel, glibc, and related components. This memory protection feature premiered with Intel Xeon Scalable CPUs and is said to be coming to future desktop CPUs, but it doesn't look like that's happening for the Cannonlake or Icelake generations. Memory Protection Keys is a means of enforcing page-based protections by making use of some previously ignored bits in each page table entry, previously outlined and also documented in greater technical detail via the kernel documentation.
  • Btrfs Gets A RAID1/10 Speed Patch, Helping Out SSDs
    A new Btrfs file-system kernel driver patch is now available to improve its RAID1/RAID10 read performance, particularly for SSDs. In our Btrfs RAID benchmarks even recently the results haven't been the most compelling against say EXT4 with MD RAID, but for at least RAID 1 and 10 levels it looks like some read improvements could be on the way.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6