GNOME Development
-
Ubuntu Monthly Update Cadence
For core components they need to wait there turn so they would be the likely culprit if something breaks. To do that we’ll have a list of how closely coupled different components are. For example, these could be the highly coupled components: Kernel - Mesa
Kernel - Systemd
Mesa - Gnome
Systemd - Gnome
-
A Proposal To Update Ubuntu's Kernel/Mesa/GNOME Components On A Monthly Basis
It's not quite the Ubuntu rolling-release process that some have proposed over the years, but a new proposal is being formulated for shipping updates to key Ubuntu system components on a monthly basis rather than having to wait six months for updates to the Linux kernel, Mesa, etc.
Longtime Ubuntu developer Bryan Quigley is currently working on an "Ubuntu Monthly" proposal by which key system components would see updates on a monthly cadence, when new releases are available and warranted, etc. The goals of this proposal would be to get "fresh software" to users faster, predictable that it's useful for more users, useful for business use-cases, trivial to triage problems with upgrading just one component at a time, and be easier for systems to be updated.
-
Adding tags to my jekyll website
This iteration of the olea.org website uses the Jekyll static website generator. From time to time I add some features to the configuration. This time I wanted to add tags support to my posts. After a fast search I found jekyll-tagging. To put it working has been relatively easy because if you are not into Ruby you can misconfigure the gem dependencies as me. And to add some value to this post I’m just sharing some tips I added not written in the project readme file.
-
State of Meson in GLib/GStreamer
During the last couple of months I’ve been learning the Meson build system. Since my personal interests in Open Source Software are around GLib and GStreamer, and they both have Meson and Autotools build systems in parallel, I’ve set as personal goal to list (and try to fix) blocker bugs preventing from switching them to Meson-only. Note that I’m neither GLib nor GStreamer maintainer, so it’s not my call whether or not they will drop Autotools.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 429 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Tizen and Android/Eelo
Games and Graphics: Unigine and ArmA 3
Software: Frogr, Tasker, darktable, Blueworx
Kernel: Jailhouse 0.8 Released, Intel Lockdown, Btrfs RAID1/RAID10 Improvements
Recent comments
1 day 16 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
4 days 16 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 9 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago