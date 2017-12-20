Security and DRM Leftovers
The year in DRM: seven rotten moments and two rays of hope
But there are a couple of rays of hope: Portugal passed the world's first decent DRM law and we learned how long this fight has been going on.
Using Thunderbird? Update if you haven’t already [Ed: actually a Windows problem]
If you're using Thunderbird for your email needs, make sure you're on version 52.5.2. Mozilla recently released the new version, which has patches that squash a handful of bugs.
Reproducible builds folks: Reproducible Builds: Weekly report #139
Android Leftovers
Puppy Linux Derivative Fatdog64 Gets New Release with Linux 4.14, UEFI Installer
Prominent new features of the Fatdog64 720 release include a UEFI Installer that lets users install the GNU/Linux distribution on modern UEFI machines using USB flash drives, the implementation of LICK Installer 1.2 by default in the ISO image, and libinput support for X.Org Server by default, replacing Synaptics and evdev. Fatdog64 720 also ships with a home-made touchpad configuration client designed as a drop-in replacement for flSynclient, a new keyboard layout that supports multiple layouts, support for dual-nano initrd in the ISO image, as well as new and updated parameters including waitdev and mergeinitrd{n}.
today's leftovers
today's howtos
