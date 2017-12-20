today's leftovers AMD Pushes Out Their First Post-Release Update Of AMDVLK/XGL AMD developers working on the newly open-sourced AMDVLK Vulkan driver have pushed out their first post-release code update synced against the latest changes in their internal AMD driver tree.

Mageia Weekly roundup 2017 – Week 51 So, it’s Week 51, so of course it’s the festive holiday season! We wish all Mageians everywhere the very best of all things for the holidays, whichever way you celebrate them. We’ll get to the new year in next week’s roundup! In the last week, the developers and the Q&A folks have been sending through a steady stream of updates. Wow, they’ve worked hard. As always, you can check Mageia Advisories and the Mageia AppDB to get a notion of what they’ve been up to; and PkgSubmit to see the last 48 hours.

Ubuntu 17.10 'Artful Aardvark' burrows into PC BIOSs causing boot issues A bug report filed on Ubuntu's bug tracker, Launchpad, has many users of the popular free OS complaining about corrupted BIOSs after updating their notebooks to the latest Ubuntu 17.10 'Artful Aardvark' release. The affected laptops primarily included Lenovo models and a few ones from Acer. Users complain of a host of firmware related problems after installing the OS viz. the BIOS, or more precisely the UEFI, is no longer able to save settings, not being able to exit the BIOS settings, or even not being able to boot from USB. Following the gravity of the complaints, Canonical has temporarily halted seeding downloads of Ubuntu 17.10 desktop and said that a fix is being worked upon.

Open access in Germany: the best DEAL is no deal In the worldwide campaign to shift academic publishing to open access, the Germans are fighting a major battle. To many, they look like heroes. “Projekt DEAL” is the name of a German national consortium that includes university libraries and scientific organisations. The consortium has been working towards an agreement with Elsevier that, if the Germans have their way, would make papers by German authors in journals published by Elsevier freely available (open access), at a substantially lower rate than Elsevier is currently charging.

The Five Most Amazing Things That Were 3-D-Printed This Year Additive manufacturing has been hyped for years. But in 2017 much of its promise materialized: 3-D printing took a series of big steps out of the realm of niche prototyping and into the world of mass manufacturing. Here’s a look at some of the most impressive things 3-D printers made this year, as well as what their creations portend for the future.