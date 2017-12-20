Games and Education: Parkitect, Reigns: Her Majesty, Krita in Colombia
Parkitect beta 2 released with performance improvements, a new ride and more
Parkitect [Official Site, GOG, Steam] really is a lovely early access game that has you building a theme park, it recently updated too and it's better than ever.
Reigns: Her Majesty released with Linux support, swipe left or right and hopefully stay alive
Reigns: Her Majesty [GOG, Steam] is a bit of a strange game, but something about it has me hooked as I swipe away the dialogue.
It's actually a follow-up to the original Reigns, something we completely overlooked! This one almost got overlooked too, but thankfully our GOG contacts sent over a key.
First Krita painting course in Colombia
Krita is not widely known in Latin America. In Colombia, we found that people are interested in knowing more about how to use it. This year, in April 2017, the program of the Latin American Free Software Install Fest included a workshop by David Bravo about Krita. The workshop was fully booked and inspired us to create this course.
