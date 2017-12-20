today's howtos
-
So-notify – A Stack Overflow Question Notifier
-
Build MongoDB
-
Linux wc Command Explained for Beginners (6 Examples)
-
Using Ansible for Fernet Key Rotation on Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11
-
Securing AMQ7 Brokers with SSL (part 2)
-
Michael Palimaka: Helper scripts for CMake-based ebuilds
-
2FA SSH aka OpenSSH OATH, Two-Factor Authentication
-
Stop all running docker containers
-
Freezing of tasks failed
-
Container Basics: Terms You Need to Know
In the previous article, we talked about what containers are and how they breed innovation and help companies move faster. And, in the following articles in this series, we will discuss how to use them. Before we dive more deeply into the topic, however, we need to understand some of the terms and commands used in the container world. Without a confident grasp of this terminology, things could get confusing.
Let’s explore some of the basic terms used in the Docker container world.
-
How to install SpiderOak One on Ubuntu and use it from the command line
-
Android Leftovers
Puppy Linux Derivative Fatdog64 Gets New Release with Linux 4.14, UEFI Installer
Prominent new features of the Fatdog64 720 release include a UEFI Installer that lets users install the GNU/Linux distribution on modern UEFI machines using USB flash drives, the implementation of LICK Installer 1.2 by default in the ISO image, and libinput support for X.Org Server by default, replacing Synaptics and evdev. Fatdog64 720 also ships with a home-made touchpad configuration client designed as a drop-in replacement for flSynclient, a new keyboard layout that supports multiple layouts, support for dual-nano initrd in the ISO image, as well as new and updated parameters including waitdev and mergeinitrd{n}.
today's leftovers
