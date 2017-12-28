Open source, sandwich-style CubieAIO SBCs tap the Actions S700 and S500 SoCs
CubieTech unveiled “CubieAIO-S700” and “CubieAIO-S500” SBCs, and opened global sales of the CubieBoard6, which like the recent CubieBoard7, are all based on Actions Sx00 SoCs.
CubieTech’s CubieBoard line of open source ARM SBCs was once a major contender in the hacker board market, but there hasn’t been much shaking over the last few years. That changed in May with an Allwinner A20-based CubieAIO-A20 SBC. In July, CubieTech acquired the application processor unit of Actions Technology. Since then, CubieTech has launched several Actions-based open source SBCs that run Linux and Android.
