The source code is the license
You can find the license information for open source software by looking at the source code. Different views, or reports, of that license information can be generated to address differing needs.
While providing license information directly in the source code is not a requirement for open source software, the practical benefits of doing so became apparent early. As open source licenses facilitate movement of software, license information that travels with the code simplifies administration by making the statements of the permissions readily available to those who have the code, even if they receive the code indirectly.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 336 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
2 days 16 hours ago
4 days 6 hours ago
5 days 16 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago