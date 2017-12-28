Language Selection

Friday 29th of December 2017
News
The source code is the license

You can find the license information for open source software by looking at the source code. Different views, or reports, of that license information can be generated to address differing needs. While providing license information directly in the source code is not a requirement for open source software, the practical benefits of doing so became apparent early. As open source licenses facilitate movement of software, license information that travels with the code simplifies administration by making the statements of the permissions readily available to those who have the code, even if they receive the code indirectly. Read more

Open source, sandwich-style CubieAIO SBCs tap the Actions S700 and S500 SoCs

CubieTech unveiled “CubieAIO-S700” and “CubieAIO-S500” SBCs, and opened global sales of the CubieBoard6, which like the recent CubieBoard7, are all based on Actions Sx00 SoCs. CubieTech’s CubieBoard line of open source ARM SBCs was once a major contender in the hacker board market, but there hasn’t been much shaking over the last few years. That changed in May with an Allwinner A20-based CubieAIO-A20 SBC. In July, CubieTech acquired the application processor unit of Actions Technology. Since then, CubieTech has launched several Actions-based open source SBCs that run Linux and Android. Read more

Happy 48th Birthday Linus Torvalds! Here are 20 Facts About Him

Some known, some lesser known. Here are 20 facts about the Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux kernel. Read more

How Linux Performance Changed In 2017 With Clear Linux & Ubuntu

The latest in our streak of year-end benchmarking is seeing how Linux performance has evolved over the course of 2017. For that we tested Intel's performance-optimized Clear Linux distribution as well as Ubuntu using releases from the start of the year to their current state for seeing how the performance compares using the same system. Read more

