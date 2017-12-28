Canonical/Ubuntu 'Versus' Amazon
AWS, Canonical help power self-driving cars, retailers and more
Digital transformation is sweeping every industry, and the broad accessibility enabled by the cloud allows products and businesses — ranging from self-driving vehicles to nationwide retail — to innovate at light speed. To help these companies thrive in the cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc. offers enterprises a range of supportive virtualization tools and the opportunity to utilize the AWS operating system, which promotes broad flexibility and a high level of security.
One of Amazon’s key partners, Canonical Ltd, is responsible for providing the foundation that many enterprises build their software as a service offerings on with its operating service Ubuntu.
People Searched for Ubuntu more than Amazon Echo this year
Ubuntu was more popular than Britney Spears, Linux Mint, and the increasingly creepy Amazon Echo this year.
This fact — fans of frivolous trivia — comes courtesy of the Google Trends website, which lets you compare the volume of searches made for pretty much every topic imaginable.
Now, you might be wondering why was I trying to discern Ubuntu’s relative popularity against a celebrity and a smart speaker.
