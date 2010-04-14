OSS Leftovers
-
Computer History Museum makes original MacPaint source code available to public
-
Apple's Lisa Operating System Gets A 2018 Rerelease Date, And You Won't Need $10,000 To Buy It
-
Apple's Legendary Lisa Operating System Is Coming to Your Desktop for Free
-
The Computer History Museum will open source Apple’s Lisa OS in 2018
-
Apple's Lisa Operating System Going Open Source
-
Apple Lisa source code to be released in 2018
The Apple Lisa computer first hit the streets in 1983 with a list price just shy of $10,000. It had a 5 MHz processor, 1MB of RAM, and a 5MB hard drive. It was also one of the first desktop computers to feature a graphical user interface and it pave the way for the much more popular (and affordable) Macintosh line of computers that launched the following year.
-
Bitfinex open source IOTA wallet now supports multiple target addresses
-
Firefox DevEdition 58 Beta 12 Testday Results
-
TenFourFox FPR5b1 available
This version is timed to come out with Firefox ESR 52.6.0, which is not scheduled for release until January 23, so don't panic if you don't see much commit activity in Github for awhile. 52.8.0, scheduled for May 7, will be the transition point to 60ESR. More on that when we get there.
For FPR6, I'm looking at a couple features to get us more HTML5 support points, and possibly something like date-time input controls orand
support. This may also be the first release with built-in adblock, though the adblock support will only be basic, will not be comprehensive, and may include blocking certain tracking scripts as well as image ads. It won't be enabled by default.
-
Devery.io: Open Source Protocol for Verification on the Ethereum Network [Ed: "Open Source Protocol" is not Open Source]
Disclosure: This is a Sponsored Article
-
NetBSD 7.1.1 released
The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 7.1.1, the first security/bugfix update of the NetBSD 7.1 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons. If you are running an earlier release of NetBSD, we strongly suggest updating to 7.1.1.
-
NetBSD 7.1 Operating System Receives First Security Update, Here's What's New
NetBSD Project's Soren Jacobsen announced today the general availability of the first point release of the NetBSD 7.1 operating system series.
Coming nine and a half months after the launch of the NetBSD 7.1 series, NetBSD 7.1.1 is mainly a security and bugfix release that addresses important issues like a buffer overflow via cmap for four graphics drivers, x86 vulnerabilities, and a Vnode reference leak in the openat system call.
"The NetBSD Project is pleased to announce NetBSD 7.1.1, the first security/bugfix update of the NetBSD 7.1 release branch. It represents a selected subset of fixes deemed important for security or stability reasons. If you are running an earlier release of NetBSD, we strongly suggest updating to 7.1.1," reads today's announcement.
-
LulzBot Helps OtterBox Expand Its uniVERSE with Open Source, 3D Printed Accessory Mounts
Founded in Colorado nearly 20 years ago, OtterBox is the number one supplier of smartphone cases in the US. The company makes frequent use of 3D printing technology for its cases, and its uniVERSE Case System, which has a slim but durable OtterBox protective case for an iPhone and and iPad, with a modular rail mount on the back for accessories, such as Bluetooth speakers, battery packs, and credit card readers. Late this summer, the company decided to release the CAD for this case accessory mount under a Creative Commons license, so makers in the open source community could design and 3D print their own smartphone accessory attachments.
-
The Sweetness of JAMstack: JavaScript, APIs and Markup
The JAMstack approach to web development has been emerging for several years, but really took off in 2017. More a design philosophy than an explicit framework, JAMstack takes the concept of static, database-free websites to the next level via an architecture advocates are calling “the future of the internet.”
Which only makes sense. Browsers themselves have essentially become mini operating systems capable of running complex client-side applications while interacting with myriad APIs. Meanwhile, with the help of with Node.js and npm, JavaScript has leaped the divide between front and back end for real-time, two-way communication between client and server. JAMstack is simply harnessing these factors in a logical and effective way.
(A word on static vs. dynamic site architecture: static in this context refers to how websites are built, powered and served, which in no way means that a static site lacks interactivity.)
-
Unraveling the MEC Standards Puzzle
Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) is quickly gaining traction as a disruptive technology that promises to bring applications and content closer to the network edge. It is also expected to reduce latency in networks and make new services possible.
Analyst Iain Gillott of iGR Research says that he expects MEC to be as disruptive to the market as 5G and software-defined networking (SDN). And several companies, including Huawei, have said that they are currently testing MEC.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 475 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
OSS Leftovers
14 Linux and open source conferences worth attending in 2018
Whether your budget permits you to attend large, global events or just small local shows, there's a Linux and open source conference to suit everyone. As I write this at the end of 2017, my thoughts turn to holiday celebrations, friends and family, and setting up my 2018 Linux and open source trade show calendar. OK, so maybe everyone doesn't put that last item on their project planning list, but when you cover Linux and open source as deeply as I do, detailed scheduling is necessary. Even if you don’t live and breathe open source, I highly recommend you attend at least one conference that fits your schedule and travel budget. The technical know-how you gain can make your life easier, and it’s helpful to know what’s on the horizon. Sometimes, a single how-to presentation can save you a week of work or a panel discussion can help you formulate your company’s IT strategy—and that justifies the cost. On GUADEC:
KDE: Krita's 2017 Look Back, KDE-FreeBSD, KMarkdownWebView
Recent comments
3 days 4 hours ago
4 days 18 hours ago
6 days 4 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago