Wine 3.0 RC4
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 3.0-rc4 is now available.
Wine 3.0 RC4 is now available, more glorious bug fixes
As expected, another Wine 3.0 release candidate is available today with RC4 bringing in more bug fixes.
Since they are currently in a code-freeze, they're focusing solely on making Wine 3.0 a solid experience so no new features are currently making their way in.
Wine 3.0-RC4 Released With One Dozen Fixes
The fourth weekly release candidate of Wine 3.0 is now available for testing.
This time around there are just 12 bug fixes in this release candidate ranging from Richedit to BBC iPlayer to Zoo Tycoon 2 and Call of Duty 4.
