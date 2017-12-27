RADV Graphics
RADV Vulkan Driver Ends The Year On A High Note With A Performance Boost
Just hours ago was a new patch series being merged to Mesa Git by RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen to allow for correct DCC usage. I have just finished up my initial benchmarks of those RADV changes and they indeed help the few Radeon GPUs tested.
RADV Is Now Effectively Conformant For Vega GPUs With Vulkan 1.0
Since October RADV has officially become a Vulkan 1.0 conformant driver for Volcanic Islands GPUs while Sea Islands and Polaris hardware has also been on this same support level. RADV support for the newer Vega GPUs had been lagging behind, but these latest-generation AMD GPUs are now also effectively conformant.
RADV Gets A Big Performance Boost Thanks To DCC
Not only is Vega now Vulkan 1.0 conformant with RADV, but it's also much faster if pulling down the very latest Mesa bits.
While David Airlie was tackling Vega conformance fixes, Bas Nieuwenhuizen was working on DCC transfer support. DCC in this context is Delta Color Compression DCC offers lossless color compression on GCN 1.2+ GPUs and allows for significant bandwidth savings that in turn can mean measurable performance improvements. The RADV DCC support wasn't efficiently used up to this point.
radv and vega conformance test status
