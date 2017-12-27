Security: Updates, Quantum Computers, Liability, Cryptojacking Security updates for Friday

How Classical Cryptography Will Survive Quantum Computers Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, certainly raised the profile of quantum computing a few notches last year, when he gamely—if vaguely1—described it for a press conference. But we’ve heard a lot about quantum computers in the past few years, as Google, I.B.M., and N.A.S.A., as well as many, many universities, have all been working on, or putting money into, quantum computers for various ends. The N.S.A., for instance, as the Snowden documents revealed, wants to build one for codebreaking, and it seems to be a common belief that if a full-scale, practical quantum computer is built, it could be really useful in that regard. A New Yorker article early this year, for example, stated that a quantum computer “would, on its first day of operation, be capable of cracking the Internet’s most widely used codes.” But maybe they won’t be as useful as we have been led to believe.

Can a decentralized open source community properly address security? SearchSecurity talks with UC Berkeley Professor Steven Weber about the open source community, the security challenges facing it and the prospect of software liability.

Chrome Extension With 100,000 Users Caught Cryptojacking Using Your CPU Power The trend of mining cryptocurrency hasn’t gone unnoticed by the notorious minds. This technique to use CPU power to earn digital coins has been repeatedly used by malware creators as well as the website owners who chose to keep their users in the dark. In the latest development, a popular Chrome extension has been spotted as a new player in this game. Named Archive Poster, this extension has more than 100,000 users. For the past few weeks, the extension has been deploying an in-browser cryptocurrency miner without showing the users any form of notification or asking for their permission.

RADV Graphics RADV Vulkan Driver Ends The Year On A High Note With A Performance Boost Just hours ago was a new patch series being merged to Mesa Git by RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen to allow for correct DCC usage. I have just finished up my initial benchmarks of those RADV changes and they indeed help the few Radeon GPUs tested.

RADV Is Now Effectively Conformant For Vega GPUs With Vulkan 1.0 Since October RADV has officially become a Vulkan 1.0 conformant driver for Volcanic Islands GPUs while Sea Islands and Polaris hardware has also been on this same support level. RADV support for the newer Vega GPUs had been lagging behind, but these latest-generation AMD GPUs are now also effectively conformant.

RADV Gets A Big Performance Boost Thanks To DCC Not only is Vega now Vulkan 1.0 conformant with RADV, but it's also much faster if pulling down the very latest Mesa bits. While David Airlie was tackling Vega conformance fixes, Bas Nieuwenhuizen was working on DCC transfer support. DCC in this context is Delta Color Compression DCC offers lossless color compression on GCN 1.2+ GPUs and allows for significant bandwidth savings that in turn can mean measurable performance improvements. The RADV DCC support wasn't efficiently used up to this point.

radv and vega conformance test status