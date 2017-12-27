Graphics: AMD, NVIDIA, Wayland Compositor
-
There's One Big Feature Left For The Radeon Linux Driver Left To Tackle In 2018
AMD/Radeon had a stellar 2017 for Linux most notably with delivering working Radeon RX Vega open-source driver support at launch, AMDGPU DC finally being merged to the mainline Linux kernel, and the official "AMDVLK" Vulkan driver now being open-source. Besides never-ending performance tuning, there's really just one major feature/area where the Radeon Linux graphics driver support is missing.
AMD managed to deliver two of My Three Hopes For AMD's Open-Source Stack The Rest Of 2017... They got DC merged and their Vulkan driver is now open. With features like FreeSync getting squared away and other minor work items, one of the last remaining big ticket items is getting Radeon Software Settings to Linux, basically their driver settings GUI.
-
NVIDIA's New Allocator Library Will Need A Lot Of Work In 2018
Last week NVIDIA sent out an experimental allocator driver for the Nouveau code-base as well as EXT_external_objects support for Nouveau NVC0 in Mesa. So far though many upstream open-source driv
-
Wlroots Is A New, Modular Wayland Compositor Library
Drew DeVault who is the lead developer of the i3-compatible Sway Wayland compositor has introduced wlroots as a new modular Wayland compositor library.
The Sway compositor is currently built on its own "wlc" library that is an abstraction layer over DRM/libinput/GLESv2 and friends, but the new wlroots library is their planned replacement to offer a lower-level entry point.
-
