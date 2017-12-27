Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 30th of December 2017 12:08:18 PM Filed under
Misc
  • So long, Linux Journal

    If you don't know, Linux Journal has ceased publication. Unless an investor drops in at the last minute, the LJ website will soon shut down. Thus ends over twenty-three years in Linux and open source publication. That's quite a legacy!

    Linux Journal first hit shelves in April 1994. To remind you about those times: that's when Linux reached the 1.0 version milestone. That's also the same year that I started the FreeDOS Project. Elsewhere in technology, Yahoo!, Amazon, and Netscape got their start in 1994. That's also the same year the shows E.R. and Friends first hit TV. Also that year, the movies Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump, Speed, and Stargate.

    •  

  • Earthlock: Festival of Magic to get a new edition, developer has 'not given up' on Linux yet

    The story of Earthlock: Festival of Magic [Official Site] is a little odd. The developer released a Linux alpha version back in 2016 and since then nothing has happened. A new edition has been announced and it's still somewhat positive for Linux.

  • Debian Policy call for participation -- December 2017

    Yesterday we released Debian Policy 4.1.3.0, containing patches from numerous different contributors, some of them first-time contributors. Thank you to everyone who was involved!

    Please consider getting involved in preparing the next release of Debian Policy, which is likely to be uploaded sometime around the end of January.

  • Q4 Preliminary Estimate of Nokia HMD Quarterly Sales is 5.4M and full year 2017 ends at 9.7M
  • The Essential Open Source Reading List: 21 Must-Read Books

    Is your organization looking to build out an open source program or are you already managing one? If so, you’re probably already considering the kinds of tools and guidance that can make your program a holistic success. That is why, in this article series, we have been covering tools for managing open source programs and providing advice from leading experts.

    Now, to take your program to the next level, we offer a free guide containing an essential open source reading list. This list can help any organization launch and maintain a thriving open source program.

    Specifically, the guide provides 21 must-read books for open source program managers, recommended by members of the TODO Group. These books can help your organization build a strong foundation and avoid missteps in developing your open source program.

  • Will tomorrow's core banking systems run on open-source software?
  • Apple to open source its first graphical OS from the Lisa
  • Mixed Blessings Of Greenfield Software Development

    The biggest software project I have ever worked on, and hopefully ever will work on, was Gecko. I was not one of its original architects, so my work on Gecko was initially very tightly constrained by design decisions made by others. Over the years some of those decisions were rescinded, and some of the new decisions were mine, but I always felt frustrated at being locked into designs that I didn't choose and (with the benefit of hindsight, at least) would not have chosen. "Wouldn't it be great", I often thought, "to build something entirely new from scratch, hopefully getting things right, or at least having no-one other than myself to blame for my mistakes!" I guess a lot of programmers feel this, and that's why we see more project duplication than the world really needs.

    I was lucky enough at Mozilla to work on a project that gave me a bit of an outlet for this — rr. I didn't actually do much coding in rr at the beginning — Albert Noll, Nimrod Partush and Chris Jones got it underway — but I did participate in the design decisions.

  • NodeSource Raises $17.5M to Advance Node.js Applications

    When looking to build and deploy enterprise applications in 2018, NodeSource and its' investors are betting that many will choose to use node.js

    Node.js is a widely deployed open-source JavaScript framework that NodeSource supports with its commercial N|Solid platform. On Dec. 25, NodeSource announced that it raised $17.5 million in a Series B round fo funding led by Silicon Valley Bank and Industry Ventures. Total funding to date for NodeSource now stands at $33.4 million, since the company was founded in 2014.

  • Apple’s flagship Chicago retail store wasn’t designed to handle snow [iophk: "typical for architecture everywhere: designed by non-locals"]

    Apple’s new flagship retail store in Chicago, the one with a MacBook-shaped rooftop, is nothing short of an architectural marvel. At least, that’s how some news reports put it when the store opened back in October. Beyond standing out among the less inspired buildings of the downtown Chicago area, the new Apple Store also happens to be very poorly thought through considering its thin roof now has dangerous icicles hanging perilously over public walkways.

  • 'Steve Jobs' is an Italian company — and Apple can't do anything about it

    After years of legal battles, a pair of brothers — Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato — have successfully managed to win a legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their company “Steve Jobs,” after Apple’s iconic founder, according to la Repubblica Napoli.

    The fight began back in in 2012, when the two brothers noticed that Apple had never trademarked Jobs’ name. The pair were already in the process of starting their own clothing and accessory company, after spending years creating products for other brands, and decided that “Steve Jobs” would be the perfect name for their new brand.

  • Filmmakers Want The Right to Break DRM and Rip Blu-Rays

     

    Breaking DRM or ripping Blu-Rays discs is a crime In the United States. While there are fair use exemptions, these don't apply to the public at large. Interestingly, filmmakers themselves are now urging the Copyright Office to lift some of the current restrictions, so that they can make the films they want.  

  • Swing Trading Earnings Bullish Momentum With Options in Red Hat Inc
  • Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) stock moved positive 10.53% during past three month session
  • Pre-Market Technical Scan on Application Software Equities -- CDK Global, Workday, Red Hat, and Oracle
  • Best stock that multiplies your investments: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Server: Kubernetes, OpenStack, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon

  • 2017 Year in Review: Kubernetes Enables a Multi-Cloud World
    In 2017, there was one area of the cloud landscape that received more attention than nearly all others—Kubernetes.  Kubernetes' roots go back to 2014, when Google publicly released the open source code for the project. But it was 2017 when Kubernetes' popularity took off, with nearly every major IT vendor now backing the platform, even onetime rivals like Docker Inc. Kubernetes is an open-source project that provides container orchestration, deployment and management capabilities. While Kubernetes started off as a Google project and Google still contributes more code than anyone, it has been a multi-stakeholder effort run by the Linux Foundation's Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) since July 2015.
  • OpenStack Foundation Embraces Containers With “Kata Containers”
    On Dec. 5, when the enthusiastic container community was getting ready for KubeCon, the OpenStack Foundation renewed its long-standing friendship with the announcement of a new effort called Kata Containers with the goal of unifying the speed and manageability of containers with the security advantages of virtual machines (VMs).
  • Linux resolutions for 2018
    It’s always a good idea to start a new year with renewed intentions to be even better users and administrators of our Linux systems. For auld lang syne (for the sake of old times), let's touch on some of the ways we might improve our system practices in 2018.
  • An overview of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon
    The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) held its conference, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, in December 2017. There were 4000 attendees at this gathering in Austin, Texas, more than all the previous KubeCons before, which shows the rapid growth of the community building around the tool that was announced by Google in 2014. Large corporations are also taking a larger part in the community, with major players in the industry joining the CNCF, which is a project of the Linux Foundation. The CNCF now features three of the largest cloud hosting businesses (Amazon, Google, and Microsoft), but also emerging companies from Asia like Baidu and Alibaba. In addition, KubeCon saw an impressive number of diversity scholarships, which "include free admission to KubeCon and a travel stipend of up to \$1,500, aimed at supporting those from traditionally underrepresented and/or marginalized groups in the technology and/or open source communities", according to Neil McAllister of CoreOS. The diversity team raised an impressive \$250,000 to bring 103 attendees to Austin from all over the world. We have looked into Kubernetes in the past but, considering the speed at which things are moving, it seems time to make an update on the projects surrounding this newly formed ecosystem.

Security: Updates, Quantum Computers, Liability, Cryptojacking

  • Security updates for Friday
  • How Classical Cryptography Will Survive Quantum Computers
    Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, certainly raised the profile of quantum computing a few notches last year, when he gamely—if vaguely1—described it for a press conference. But we’ve heard a lot about quantum computers in the past few years, as Google, I.B.M., and N.A.S.A., as well as many, many universities, have all been working on, or putting money into, quantum computers for various ends. The N.S.A., for instance, as the Snowden documents revealed, wants to build one for codebreaking, and it seems to be a common belief that if a full-scale, practical quantum computer is built, it could be really useful in that regard. A New Yorker article early this year, for example, stated that a quantum computer “would, on its first day of operation, be capable of cracking the Internet’s most widely used codes.” But maybe they won’t be as useful as we have been led to believe.
  • Can a decentralized open source community properly address security?
    SearchSecurity talks with UC Berkeley Professor Steven Weber about the open source community, the security challenges facing it and the prospect of software liability.
  • Chrome Extension With 100,000 Users Caught Cryptojacking Using Your CPU Power
    The trend of mining cryptocurrency hasn’t gone unnoticed by the notorious minds. This technique to use CPU power to earn digital coins has been repeatedly used by malware creators as well as the website owners who chose to keep their users in the dark. In the latest development, a popular Chrome extension has been spotted as a new player in this game. Named Archive Poster, this extension has more than 100,000 users. For the past few weeks, the extension has been deploying an in-browser cryptocurrency miner without showing the users any form of notification or asking for their permission.

RADV Graphics

  • RADV Vulkan Driver Ends The Year On A High Note With A Performance Boost
    Just hours ago was a new patch series being merged to Mesa Git by RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen to allow for correct DCC usage. I have just finished up my initial benchmarks of those RADV changes and they indeed help the few Radeon GPUs tested.
  • RADV Is Now Effectively Conformant For Vega GPUs With Vulkan 1.0
    Since October RADV has officially become a Vulkan 1.0 conformant driver for Volcanic Islands GPUs while Sea Islands and Polaris hardware has also been on this same support level. RADV support for the newer Vega GPUs had been lagging behind, but these latest-generation AMD GPUs are now also effectively conformant.
  • RADV Gets A Big Performance Boost Thanks To DCC
    Not only is Vega now Vulkan 1.0 conformant with RADV, but it's also much faster if pulling down the very latest Mesa bits. While David Airlie was tackling Vega conformance fixes, Bas Nieuwenhuizen was working on DCC transfer support. DCC in this context is Delta Color Compression DCC offers lossless color compression on GCN 1.2+ GPUs and allows for significant bandwidth savings that in turn can mean measurable performance improvements. The RADV DCC support wasn't efficiently used up to this point.
  • radv and vega conformance test status

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6