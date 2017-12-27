today's leftovers
So long, Linux Journal
If you don't know, Linux Journal has ceased publication. Unless an investor drops in at the last minute, the LJ website will soon shut down. Thus ends over twenty-three years in Linux and open source publication. That's quite a legacy!
Linux Journal first hit shelves in April 1994. To remind you about those times: that's when Linux reached the 1.0 version milestone. That's also the same year that I started the FreeDOS Project. Elsewhere in technology, Yahoo!, Amazon, and Netscape got their start in 1994. That's also the same year the shows E.R. and Friends first hit TV. Also that year, the movies Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump, Speed, and Stargate.
Earthlock: Festival of Magic to get a new edition, developer has 'not given up' on Linux yet
The story of Earthlock: Festival of Magic [Official Site] is a little odd. The developer released a Linux alpha version back in 2016 and since then nothing has happened. A new edition has been announced and it's still somewhat positive for Linux.
Debian Policy call for participation -- December 2017
Yesterday we released Debian Policy 4.1.3.0, containing patches from numerous different contributors, some of them first-time contributors. Thank you to everyone who was involved!
Please consider getting involved in preparing the next release of Debian Policy, which is likely to be uploaded sometime around the end of January.
Q4 Preliminary Estimate of Nokia HMD Quarterly Sales is 5.4M and full year 2017 ends at 9.7M
The Essential Open Source Reading List: 21 Must-Read Books
Is your organization looking to build out an open source program or are you already managing one? If so, you’re probably already considering the kinds of tools and guidance that can make your program a holistic success. That is why, in this article series, we have been covering tools for managing open source programs and providing advice from leading experts.
Now, to take your program to the next level, we offer a free guide containing an essential open source reading list. This list can help any organization launch and maintain a thriving open source program.
Specifically, the guide provides 21 must-read books for open source program managers, recommended by members of the TODO Group. These books can help your organization build a strong foundation and avoid missteps in developing your open source program.
Will tomorrow's core banking systems run on open-source software?
Apple to open source its first graphical OS from the Lisa
Mixed Blessings Of Greenfield Software Development
The biggest software project I have ever worked on, and hopefully ever will work on, was Gecko. I was not one of its original architects, so my work on Gecko was initially very tightly constrained by design decisions made by others. Over the years some of those decisions were rescinded, and some of the new decisions were mine, but I always felt frustrated at being locked into designs that I didn't choose and (with the benefit of hindsight, at least) would not have chosen. "Wouldn't it be great", I often thought, "to build something entirely new from scratch, hopefully getting things right, or at least having no-one other than myself to blame for my mistakes!" I guess a lot of programmers feel this, and that's why we see more project duplication than the world really needs.
I was lucky enough at Mozilla to work on a project that gave me a bit of an outlet for this — rr. I didn't actually do much coding in rr at the beginning — Albert Noll, Nimrod Partush and Chris Jones got it underway — but I did participate in the design decisions.
NodeSource Raises $17.5M to Advance Node.js Applications
When looking to build and deploy enterprise applications in 2018, NodeSource and its' investors are betting that many will choose to use node.js
Node.js is a widely deployed open-source JavaScript framework that NodeSource supports with its commercial N|Solid platform. On Dec. 25, NodeSource announced that it raised $17.5 million in a Series B round fo funding led by Silicon Valley Bank and Industry Ventures. Total funding to date for NodeSource now stands at $33.4 million, since the company was founded in 2014.
Apple’s flagship Chicago retail store wasn’t designed to handle snow [iophk: "typical for architecture everywhere: designed by non-locals"]
Apple’s new flagship retail store in Chicago, the one with a MacBook-shaped rooftop, is nothing short of an architectural marvel. At least, that’s how some news reports put it when the store opened back in October. Beyond standing out among the less inspired buildings of the downtown Chicago area, the new Apple Store also happens to be very poorly thought through considering its thin roof now has dangerous icicles hanging perilously over public walkways.
'Steve Jobs' is an Italian company — and Apple can't do anything about it
After years of legal battles, a pair of brothers — Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato — have successfully managed to win a legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their company “Steve Jobs,” after Apple’s iconic founder, according to la Repubblica Napoli.
The fight began back in in 2012, when the two brothers noticed that Apple had never trademarked Jobs’ name. The pair were already in the process of starting their own clothing and accessory company, after spending years creating products for other brands, and decided that “Steve Jobs” would be the perfect name for their new brand.
Filmmakers Want The Right to Break DRM and Rip Blu-Rays
Breaking DRM or ripping Blu-Rays discs is a crime In the United States. While there are fair use exemptions, these don't apply to the public at large. Interestingly, filmmakers themselves are now urging the Copyright Office to lift some of the current restrictions, so that they can make the films they want.
