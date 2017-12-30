Security: Windows Ransomware, Ukraine, and PS4 Jailbreaking
-
Warning: Global cyber crime reaches new highs and worse to come
There has been an unprecedented level of new cyber crime attacks worldwide in 2017 — both in number and intensity — and next year is expected to be even worse, according to global security firm MailGuard.
-
WannaCry, Petya, NotPetya: how ransomware hit the big time in 2017
The WannaCry outbreak had shut down computers in more than 80 NHS organisations in England alone, resulting in almost 20,000 cancelled appointments, 600 GP surgeries having to return to pen and paper, and five hospitals simply diverting ambulances, unable to handle any more emergency cases.
-
How An Entire Nation Became Russia's Test Lab for Cyberwar
-
PS4 Jailbreak possible with newly identified exploit
We have always believed gaming consoles to be most well-protected devices but it is about time manufacturers like Sony take notice of security protections in their devices. Seems like troubles for Sony are about to resume with the New Year since PlayStation 4 (PS4) has become vulnerable to a range of exploits. Reportedly, developer SpecterDev has published online a fully-functional kernel exploit for PS4’s firmware version 4.05, hinting at the fact that the complete jailbreak of the console is now much closer than we have been expecting.
[...]
Previously, TeamFail0verflow got Linux running on the PS4 hardware and now the latest feat from Specter has come up with the even more powerful exploit. Although developers haven’t included the tools required to run homebrew software or to jailbreak the console so as to deflect the legal team of Sony modders can easily run arbitrary code on the device by simply listening for payload through port 9020.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 656 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LinuxAndUbuntu Review Of Peppermint Linux
If somebody is looking for a Linux distro that is lightweight, stable and just works out of the box, then no doubt – Peppermint OS emerges as a better choice. Peppermint OS is a minimalistic masterpiece with the smallest footprint and frugal use of resources is ideal for machines with older hardware. Since its first release in 2010, each version of Peppermint seems to be a little better than the one before. The latest Peppermint release Peppermint OS 8 Respin was released on 8th Dec 2017 and is built on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS code base. That means it is possible to install applications which are Ubuntu compatible repositories. Being said that, in case of bugs that found in Ubuntu 16.04 would also affect Peppermint OS. The Peppermint armed with an unusual application called ICE that lets you create desktop versions of web apps with a standalone browser like Chrome, Vivaldi, Firefox. In this article, let us see what Peppermint OS offers as a Linux distro including focus on its latest release.
There Still Are Some Pain Points For Linux Gaming Moving Into 2018
Five years ago today I wrote about The Problems Right Now For Gaming On Linux with regards to challenges for Linux gaming when it comes to the software and hardware. In the five years since and with seeing thousands of more games be made available for Linux, the situation still is not ideal but it's much better than at the end of 2012. Also: Wine 3.0 Gets Fourth Release Candidate, Improves Call of Duty 4 and Zoo Tycoon 2 Some reflections on radv, the first open source Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs
Excellent Free Roguelike Games
Roguelike is a sub-genre of role-playing games. It literally means “a game like Rogue”. Rogue is a dungeon crawling video game, first released in 1980 by developers Michel Toy, Glenn Wichman and Ken Arnold. The game stood out from the crowd by being fiendishly addictive. The game’s goal was to retrieve the Amulet of Yendor, hidden deep in the 26th level, and ascend back to the top, all set in a world based on Dungeons & Dragons. The game is rightly considered to be a classic, formidably difficult yet compelling addictive. While it was popular in college and university campuses, it wasn’t a big seller. At the time of its release, Rogue wasn’t published under an open source license, which led to many clones being developed.
LinuxConsole 2018 Gaming Operating System Released with TORCS and SuperTuxKart
LinuxConsole developer Yann Le Doaré just informed us on Twitter that he released today LinuxConsole 2018, an independently developed operating system for children and kids. Designed as a modern, gaming, and educational GNU/Linux distribution that can be easily installed on 32-bit or 64-bit computers and comes pre-installed with ready-to-use software and games, LinuxConsole 2018 brings up-to-date components like Linux kernel 4.9.66 LTS (64-bit) and Linux kernel 4.1.48 LTS (32-bit). MATE 1.18 is used as default desktop environment in LinuxConsole 2018, which makes it possible to manage Bluetooth devices and simplifies the configuration of wireless networks. It also comes with the latest Mozilla Firefox 57 Quantum web browser and supports Arabic locale.
Recent comments
5 hours 48 min ago
4 days 4 hours ago
5 days 18 hours ago
1 week 4 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
1 week 3 days ago
3 weeks 3 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago