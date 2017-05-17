GNOME: Glade 3.21.0 and GNOME.Asia
Glade 3.21.0 Released!
Glade 3.21.0 is the first development release in the 3.21 series
It has a new modern UI for an improved, more streamline GUI design
workflow.
Glade 3.21 Released For Whipping Up GTK3 Interfaces
Glade 3.21 was released today as the latest development release of this tool for quickly designing GTK3/GNOME user-interfaces.
GNOME.Asia and Engagmeent update
GNOME.Asia was an amazing event and I wanted to reach out to the organizers and thank them for the wonderful reception that I received while I was there. The trip to Chongqing was mostly uneventful other than the fact every Chinese official was gunning for my battery brick when going through airport security. After a long layover in Beijing, I was landed in Chongqing and met up with Mathias Clasen and proceeded to head to the hotel.
