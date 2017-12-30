Cloak's Transaction System Enigma is Open Source - A Milestone for Privacy
ENIGMA, the in-house payment system is open source as of 31st December 2017. Anyone can now take advantage of CloakCoin's Transaction System.
At the heart of CloakCoin is ENIGMA, protecting you from access by third parties, such as hackers, official bodies or any unwanted parties. The blockchain payment system encrypts the transactions of users and prevents transaction tracking while providing secure transactions with a maximum processing time of 60 seconds.
Thus, CloakCoin's ENIGMA ensures full privacy combined with speed.
Many advantages that are hard to find at other cryptos and which are now easily accessible to you, the end user.
