- Raw: Battistelli Had Already Spoiled the Independence of the EPO’s Boards of Appeal More Than Half a Decade Ago
- Raw: EPO Was Forewarned About the Investigative Unit (IU) Turning Against Law-Abiding Dissent Using Illegal Surveillance
- Raw: Circular Decision-Making as Consultation at the EPO Done by Same Party That Suggests and Approves Changes
- Raw: The European Patent Office (EPO) is a Cash Cow of Germany
- Raw: Fake Consultations at the EPO Give the False Impression Legal Procedures Are Followed
- Raw: Battistelli, Topić and Bergot Are Stonewalling Until Staff Representatives Speak to EPO Staff
- Raw: Battistelli Nervous About Perception of EPO Nepotism (French Cronyism) and Attacks Those Who Take Note of It
- Raw: How Battistelli Stacked (to Effectively Control) the Consultation Process Rubber-stamping All His Controversial Proposals
- Raw: EPO Staff Went on Strike, Referencing — Among Other Things — Battistelli’s French Nepotism
- Just 3 Days Before Christmas Judge Corcoran is Told That His Boss Becomes Battistelli, Who Wants to Remain in Control for Years to Come
- Patent Trolls ‘Business’ After TC Heartland: It’s Very Tough!
- PTAB Update: Invalidations Carry on, Patents on Life Tackled, Patent Trolls Worry, and Allergan is in Trouble
- Michael Frakes and Melissa Wasserman Complain About Low Patent Quality While Watchtroll Lobbies to Lower It Further
- Christoph Ernst Does Not Boss Benoît Battistelli Like He’s Supposed to, But Battistelli’s Bosses/Colleagues in France Can be Contacted
- Raw: Željko Topić’s “Poorly Veiled Attempt to Intimidate Staff” of the EPO
- Raw: International Labour Organisation on Incredible (and Unsuitable/Inadequate) Promotions at the European Patent Office
- Raw: How and Why the EPO Code of Conduct (CoC) Came About
- Raw: Battistelli Uses External Lawyers to Bully Staff That Complains (Like He Repeatedly Did Against Techrights)
- Judge Pauline Newman Sides With Microsoft in PTAB Petition (Case Appeal) Against Patents of a Company It’s Alleged to Have Copied
- Instead of Worrying About Alice, the Patent Microcosm Ought to Accept That Software Patents Have Been Rendered Obsolete by Software Copyrights
- “Low-Quality Patents Fall Into the Hands of Patent Trolls”
- Links 30/12/2017: Wine 3.0 and Git 2.16 Have New RCs
