ALT Linux 8.2 Distro Released with Workstation, Server, and Education Editions
Available for both 32-bit and 64-bit installations, ALT Linux 8.2 is here with critical security fixes for various of its core components, including the Linux kernel, OpenSSL, Samba, and other, along with various bug fixes and improvements.
"BaseALT Ltd announces the release of ALT Server, ALT Workstation and ALT Education distributions version 8.2, aimed for corporate servers and desktops, educational and personal use," reads the release announcement.
