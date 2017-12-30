Backup and Clone Your Disk Drives with BakAndImgCD, Now Based on 4MLinux 24.0
Based on 4MLinux 24.0, which is currently in development, BakAndImgCD 24.0 uses the latest 4MLinux Backup Scripts 24.0 to help anyone who needs a portable live system that eases the backup and cloning of disk drivers.
On top of that, BakAndImgCD 24.0 comes bundled with up-to-date GNU/Linux technologies and open source software projects aimed at any kind of data backup or disk cloning operation on supported filesystems.
