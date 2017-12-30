Linux 4.15-rc6
One last rc at the end of the year - and a Happy New Year to everybody!
This would have been a very quiet week, if it wasn't for the final x86
PTI stuff - and that shows in the diffstat too. About half the rc6
work is x86 updates. The timing for this isn't wonderful, but it all
looks nice and clean.
Outside of the x86 updates, it's misc driver updates (usb, networking,
rdma, sound), some perf tooling, and misc random stuff (core
networking, some irq fixes).
Also: Linus Torvalds Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year, Releases Linux Kernel 4.15 RC6
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 500 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 5 hours ago
5 days 4 hours ago
6 days 18 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago