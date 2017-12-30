8 Not-so-Crazy Linux Predictions for 2018
With a new year upon us we felt it was time to share some of our Linux predictions for 2018.
Whether they are likely to happen, or just hopeful thinking, is up for debate.
But 2017 showed us that nothing is truly predictable. During the previous 12 months we saw:
Linux market share increase to suspiciously high levels
Ubuntu drop Unity and return to the GNOME fold
Big name games launched on Linux
Wayland ship by default on more distributions
Several new Linux kernel releases
And a lot more!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 525 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 5 hours ago
5 days 4 hours ago
6 days 18 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago