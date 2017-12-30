GnuCash 3.0 Open-Source Accounting Software to Bring a CSV Price Importer, More
The GnuCash development team just released today GnuCash 2.7.3, another unstable snapshot towards GnuCash 3.0, a major release of the money management application that will introduce use a new versioning scheme for point releases consisting of only two digits instead of three like it was until now.
"Notice that we've decided that beginning with the upcoming major release we will use two-digit release numbers and that the next stable release will be 3.0. Maintenance releases will be 3.1, 3.2, etc. The next unstable release will be 3.900 and will lead to 4.0," reads today's announcement.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 5 hours ago
5 days 4 hours ago
6 days 18 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
1 week 4 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago