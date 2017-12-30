FFmpeg 3.4 "Cantor" Open-Source Multimedia Framework Gets First Point Release
FFmpeg 3.4.1 is the first maintenance update to the major FFMpeg 3.4 "Cantor" series of one of the most used open-source multimedia backend, and it is currently making its way into the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions.
As expected, this point release includes updated library versions. These are libavutil 55. 78.100, libavcodec 57.107.100, libavformat 57. 83.100, libavdevice 57. 10.100, libavfilter 6.107.100, libavresample 3.7.0, libswscale 4.8.100, libswresample 2.9.100, and libpostproc 54.7.100.
