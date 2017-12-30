Android Leftovers
Mesa 17.2.2 vs. 17.3.1 vs. 17.4-dev RadeonSI Benchmarks
Here are some other end-of-year benchmarks I had been working on in looking at the current performance of Mesa 17.2.2 versus 17.3.1 versus 17.4-devel Git with RadeonSI OpenGL on three different graphics cards. These latest benchmarks are with an RX 580, R9 Fury, and RX Vega 64 in looking at the three latest Mesa branches -- Mesa 17.2.2 was from the Ubuntu 17.10 archive, then Pkppa providing the current Mesa 17.3.1 stable, and then Mesa 17.4-dev built against LLVM 6.0 SVN.
FFmpeg 3.4 "Cantor" Open-Source Multimedia Framework Gets First Point Release
FFmpeg 3.4.1 is the first maintenance update to the major FFMpeg 3.4 "Cantor" series of one of the most used open-source multimedia backend, and it is currently making its way into the stable software repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions. As expected, this point release includes updated library versions. These are libavutil 55. 78.100, libavcodec 57.107.100, libavformat 57. 83.100, libavdevice 57. 10.100, libavfilter 6.107.100, libavresample 3.7.0, libswscale 4.8.100, libswresample 2.9.100, and libpostproc 54.7.100.
GnuCash 3.0 Open-Source Accounting Software to Bring a CSV Price Importer, More
The GnuCash development team just released today GnuCash 2.7.3, another unstable snapshot towards GnuCash 3.0, a major release of the money management application that will introduce use a new versioning scheme for point releases consisting of only two digits instead of three like it was until now. "Notice that we've decided that beginning with the upcoming major release we will use two-digit release numbers and that the next stable release will be 3.0. Maintenance releases will be 3.1, 3.2, etc. The next unstable release will be 3.900 and will lead to 4.0," reads today's announcement.
8 Not-so-Crazy Linux Predictions for 2018
With a new year upon us we felt it was time to share some of our Linux predictions for 2018. Whether they are likely to happen, or just hopeful thinking, is up for debate. But 2017 showed us that nothing is truly predictable. During the previous 12 months we saw: Linux market share increase to suspiciously high levels Ubuntu drop Unity and return to the GNOME fold Big name games launched on Linux Wayland ship by default on more distributions Several new Linux kernel releases And a lot more!
