Debian-Based siduction Linux Brings Easy SSH Handling to Its First 2018 Release
The Debian-based siduction Linux operating system has been updated today to version 2018.1.0, the first ISO images for the new year, which bring quite a lot of new features and improvements.
Synced with the Debian Sid (Unstable) software repositories from December 29, 2017, the siduction 2018.1.0 release rings in the new year with up-to-date components like the recently released Linux 4.14.10 kernel, systemd 236 init system, and X.Org Server 1.19.5 display server, and a bunch of enhancements.
It comes with no less than eight flavors, including KDE, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, Cinnamon, MATE, Xorg, and noX. siduction 2018.1.0 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.10.5, GNOME 3.26, Xfce 4.12.4, LXQt 0.12.0, Cinnamon 3.4.6, and MATE 1.18.3 desktop environments for their respective editions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 929 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 18 hours ago
5 days 17 hours ago
1 week 7 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 4 days ago