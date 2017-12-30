Debian Development
Fixing the boot-delay
James McCoy: Monthly FLOSS activity - 2017/12 edition
A year ends, a new year begins
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities December 2017
DocKnot 1.02
Chris Lamb: Free software activities in December 2017
RC bugs 2017/30-52
for some reason I'm still keeping track of the release-critical bugs I touch, even though it's a long time since I systematically try to fix them.
New Debian Developers and Maintainers (November and December 2017)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
Ben Armstrong (synrg)
Frédéric Bonnard (frediz)
Jerome Charaoui (lavamind)
Michael Jeanson (mjeanson)
Jim Meyering (meyering)
Christopher Knadle (krait)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
Chris West
Mark Lee Garrett
Pierre-Elliott Bécue
Sebastian Humenda
Stefan Schörghofer
Stephen Gelman
Georg Faerber
Nico Schlömer
Congratulations!
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
