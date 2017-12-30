Tizen Experts Ends (No More Articles in 2018), Another End-of-2017 Report, HTTPS Year in Review
IoT Gadgets, the new home for Tizen Experts
Where has the time gone? Once upon a time (seems appropriate) I was fascinated with an Operating System (OS), that powered the Nokia N900, which was called Maemo. The N900 was a Linux based smartphone that the iPhone could not compete with on many technical points. This device could actually run flash in its native browser and it could run it well. This is when I started my first website MaemoExperts.
GIMP 2.9.8 and end-of-2017 report
Here it is, GIMP 2.9.8 has been released some days ago now, the latest development version of GIMP! As it is customary now, let’s list our involvement in this version so that our supporters on crowdfunding platforms know what they funded.
Tipping the Scales on HTTPS: 2017 in Review
The movement to encrypt the web reached milestone after milestone in 2017. The web is in the middle of a massive change from non-secure HTTP to the more secure, encrypted HTTPS protocol. All web servers use one of these two protocols to get web pages from the server to your browser. HTTP has serious problems that make it vulnerable to eavesdropping and content hijacking. By adding Transport Layer Security (or TLS, a prior version of which was known as Secure Sockets Layer or SSL) HTTPS fixes most of these problems. That’s why EFF, and many like-minded supporters, have been pushing for web sites to adopt HTTPS by default.
In February, the scales tipped. For the first time, approximately half of Internet traffic was protected by HTTPS. Now, as 2017 comes to a close, an average of 66% of page loads on Firefox and are encrypted, and Chrome shows even higher numbers.
Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO and More
today's howtos
KDE: KDE Applications 17.12, BSD, and Tracking KDE Development
Cutelyst 1.12.0 released
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
