Red Hat Financial News
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 644 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO and More
today's howtos
KDE: KDE Applications 17.12, BSD, and Tracking KDE Development
Cutelyst 1.12.0 released
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
Recent comments
2 days 6 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
1 week 19 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago