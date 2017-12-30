Language Selection

Games: "Catbot", Little Devil Inside, Indivisible, Small Talk, State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem

Gaming
Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO and More

  • Arch Linux Kicks Off 2018 with First Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS
    Arch Linux devs don't have time to rest either, so they're kicking off the new year with the first ISO snapshot for 2018, bringing up-to-date components and latest security fixes. Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO snapshot is here, and it's the first to use the latest Linux 4.14 LTS kernel. While December's Arch Linux ISO snapshot was still powered by a kernel from the now deprecated Linux 4.13 series, January 2018's release is using Linux kernel 4.14.9 for all new installs, while the recently released Linux kernel 4.14.10 is still in testing.
  • Arch monthly December
    Arch Linux Trusted Users, Developers and members of the Security team have been at 34C3 and even held a small meetup. There was also an #archlinux.de assembly where people from the irc channel could meet each other. Seeing how much interest there was this year, it might be worth it to host a self organized session or assembly with more stickers \o/

today's howtos

KDE: KDE Applications 17.12, BSD, and Tracking KDE Development

  • Closing on 2017
    Meanwhile, KDE has just released their KDE Applications 17.12 that gets rid of KDE 4 completely. Eric Hameleers has been working on that and he has posted on his blog about his work. A new LiveSlack ISO is also available as well with all those changes. He is currently working on testing wayland on top of Slackware-Current and i think he has nailed it with his progress in November. More tweaks are still needed to makes every applications are working well, but overall it's working already.
  • Retrospectacle
    At the beginning of 2017, I was a programmer (mostly Python, and a little bit of C++) and spent most of my day at my desk, with an IDE open and a cup of coffee at hand. At the end of 2017, I’m a programmer (mostly C++, and a little bit of Python) and spend most of my day at my desk, with an IDE open and a cup of espresso at hand. At some level of abstraction, not much has changed this year.
  • Tracking KDE Development
    A central place to track KDE development is the kde-commits@kde.org mailing list. To this mailing list, all code changes are sent, containing the log message as well as the diff that quickly shows what really changed. In the early days of KDE development, the changes were maintained by the CVS version control system. Later, this was changed to subversion. Nowadays, KDE mostly uses git, but some svn modules are still around. Since KDE is developed by many contributors, the kde-commits@kde.org mailing list obviously has high traffic, ranging from ~100 mails up to 400 mails a day (see marc.info for statistics).

Cutelyst 1.12.0 released

The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API. Read more

