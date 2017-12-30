Games: "Catbot", Little Devil Inside, Indivisible, Small Talk, State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem
-
Valve hands out VAC bans for having 'catbot' in your Linux username
Happy New Year! Let's start 2018 with a bit of a joke shall we: Knock Knock. Who's there? Catbot. Banned.
It seems one user came across an unfortunate issue playing Team Fortress 2 on Steam, as they were VAC banned for having their Linux desktop username contain "catbot".
-
3D action and adventure RPG 'Little Devil Inside' will come to Linux
Here's one from a while ago we missed completely! Little Devil Inside [Official Site] is a 3D action and adventure RPG and it's coming to Linux. It was funded on Kickstarter back in 2015 and it seems development is taking a little longer than expected, but it sounds pretty positive right now.
-
'Indivisible' an action-packed RPG from the Skullgirls creator will be on Linux at launch
Indivisible [Official Site] is a new action-packed RPG from the Skullgirls creator and they've confirmed it will be on Linux at launch.
-
Small Talk looks incredibly trippy and it's coming to Linux
I have no idea how to describe the game Small Talk, mainly as there's very little information on it. They released a trailer that makes it look like a rather trippy experience.
-
State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem is a cartoon-styled shoot 'em up that's super cheap and fun
Do you like blowing things up? How about blowing things up in a cartoon-like setting? Tons of weapons? Tons of enemies? State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem [Steam] seems to have it all.
-
Cutelyst 1.12.0 released

The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn't planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren't any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
