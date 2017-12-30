Linux Mint-based feren OS GNU/Linux kicking off with yet another new Snapshot!
2018, kicking off with yet another new Snapshot! (Changes)
If you're reading this on January 1st, well, Happy New Year! Meanwhile, to kick off 2018, a new snapshot of feren OS has been released for computers with the 32 bit architecture and the 64 bit architecture, and like the previous snapshot, it comes with plenty of updates, and for this release, a seriously big change.
feren OS Devs Kick Off 2018 with New ISO Snapshot, Plan Linux Mint 19 Rebase
While others are still partying like it's 1999, the developer of the Linux Mint-based feren OS GNU/Linux distribution is the first to kick off 2018 with the release of a new ISO snapshot.
Based on Linux Mint 18.3 "Sylvia," January 2018's ISO snapshot of feren OS comes with several enhancements and updated components. Among these, we can mention a new set of wallpapers to start the new year fresh and in style, as well as Linux Mint 18.3's brand-new Software Manager to replace GNOME Software.
Of course, Software Manager comes with Flatpak support so you can install Flatpak apps on feren OS. The new ISO snapshot also delivers on developer's promise to make custom Themer Theme support, allowing users to create and install Themer Themes. There's also now a Themer Store to make installing themes easier.
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
