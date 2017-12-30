Today in Techrights
- Raw: Separation of Powers Obliterated by EPO President and Vice-Presidents
- Raw: Battistelli’s Stacking of the General Advisory Committee Not Legal, Asserted Staff Representatives
- Raw: Battistelli Puts ‘Team Battistelli’ in Charge of ‘Scrutinising’ His Proposals
- Raw: EPO Violates ILO Rulings by Denying the Consultation Process Access to Vital Information
- Raw: Justice at the EPO Sometimes Comes Before Death
- Links 1/1/2018: Pessimism About Docker, Linux 4.15 RC6, Calculate Linux 17.12
- EPO Insiders: EPO Has Become a Hoarder Rather Than a Patent Office
- FRAND is Unfair, Unreasonable and Discriminatory; Ericsson is Still a FRAND Troll
- Raw: Battistelli Comes Up With a “Chief Information Officer” Role and Offers This Position to Man From Same Place as Him
- Raw: Central Staff Committee Explains the Upper Limb Disorder (ULD) Crisis at the EPO
- Raw: The EPO’s Disregard for Christmas and New Year’s Days Off
- How Institut International des Brevets (IIB), INPADOC and Other Historic Endeavours Relate to EPO and DG1/DG2
- A Patent Troll’s Defense: I Have More Money Than You
- Not Everyone Would Run the European Patent Office Like Benoît Battistelli Does
Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO and More
today's howtos
KDE: KDE Applications 17.12, BSD, and Tracking KDE Development
Cutelyst 1.12.0 released
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
