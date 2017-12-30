Graphics: AMD and NVIDIA
-
RADV Driver Lands Support For Binning With Vega
As shown in recent benchmarks of the RADV Vulkan driver, while the Radeon RX Vega GPU support is now considered conformant and fully-functioning, it's not yet as well optimized as earlier generations of GPUs with this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. Fortunately, it looks like Bas Nieuwenhuizen is working on more performance optimizations.
-
AMDGPU-PRO OpenCL Compiler Hacked Into Mesa's Clover
While AMD developers worked on the Radeon Gallium3D "Clover" OpenCL support for some time, that really hasn't been the case in years with the AMD's open-source OpenCL effort these days being focused upon their ROCm compute platform. Some within the community though still work on this OpenCL Gallium3D state tracker from time to time and this New Year's weekend is an interesting project pairing Clover with AMD's proprietary OpenCL compiler.
An independent developer has developed mesa3d-comp-bridge as pairing Mesa's Clover with the AMDOCL2 OpenCL compiler from the AMDGPU-PRO package.
-
NVIDIA Appears To Still Be Experimenting With The VkHLF High Level Vulkan Framework
Released nearly one year ago was the experimental NVIDIA VkHLF project as a high-level framework for Vulkan. It's been a while since last hearing anything about it, but some new code was just merged.
-
Nouveau Persevered In 2017 For Open-Source NVIDIA But 2018 Could Be Much Better
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 719 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO and More
today's howtos
KDE: KDE Applications 17.12, BSD, and Tracking KDE Development
Cutelyst 1.12.0 released
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
Recent comments
2 days 6 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
1 week 19 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
1 week 5 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago