Kernel Space: FBDEV, Linux 4.16, and Linux in 2017
-
Generic FBDEV Emulation Proposed For DRM Drivers
DRM subsystem contributor Noralf Trønnes is proposing a patch-set to provide generic FBDEV emulation support in DRM drivers via exportable dumb buffers.
Noralf is striving towards getting rid of all FBDEV-related code from the DRM drivers and a big step towards that is getting this generic FBDEV emulation code working, which at this point amounts to just over 600 lines of new code.
-
AMDGPU Gets Its Last Feature Updates For Linux 4.16
Alex Deucher of AMD has sent in the last feature updates to DRM-Next of new AMDGPU material to be queued for the Linux 4.16 kernel cycle that will begin later in January.
There was already the first AMDGPU Linux 4.16 feature batch in early December and then more stuff got queued right before Christmas. Now Alex has sent in the last planned feature work for Linux 4.16, with DRM-Next's feature cut-off always happening a few weeks prior to the stable release of the current kernel cycle. Linux 4.15 should be out by mid-January and thus it's around the time for the soft DRM-Next feature freeze.
-
The Linux Kernel Gained 2.5 Million Lines Of Code, 71k Commits In 2017
Here are some numbers on the Linux kernel development trends for 2017.
-
Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO and More
today's howtos
KDE: KDE Applications 17.12, BSD, and Tracking KDE Development
Cutelyst 1.12.0 released
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
