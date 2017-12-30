Security: Updates, Linux security in 2017, and LogRhythm Study
Security updates for New Year's day
The state of Linux security in 2017
The year is closing, so it is time to review Linux security. Like last year, we look at the state of Linux security. A collection of the finest moments. Did we forget something important? Let us know in the comments. This post will remain updated in the upcoming weeks.
Gaps in software slowing down security professionals
More a third of IT decision-makers estimated that their security staff spent at least three hours daily on tasks that otherwise could have been handled by better software, revealed a study commissioned by LogRhythm. Conducted by Widmeyer, the study polled 751 respondents from Asia-Pacific, the US, and UK, including 251 from four Asia-Pacific markets: Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Malaysia.
Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO and More
today's howtos
KDE: KDE Applications 17.12, BSD, and Tracking KDE Development
Cutelyst 1.12.0 released
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
