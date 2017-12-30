today's howtos
Twisted Networking with an EE MiFi
Using Audacity to digitize LP records
A handy script for translations
How to Generate CSR (Certificate Signing Request) in Linux
Install WineHQ 3.0/2.9/2.8 Using Official Repository in Ubuntu/Linux Mint
How to Install OctoberCMS on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
MacBuntu 17.10 Transformation Pack Ready for Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark
Manage Your Games Using Lutris In Linux
UMatrix extension usage guide
Install Persepolis Download Manager 3.0.1 on Trisquel 8
Android File Transfer MTP Utility Client For Ubuntu/Linux Mint/Linux
These three things could improve the Linux development experience dramatically, #2 will surprise you
Fabián Orccón: Face detector and the Hungarian method
Arch Linux 2018.01.01 ISO and More
KDE: KDE Applications 17.12, BSD, and Tracking KDE Development
Cutelyst 1.12.0 released
The year is about to end and so is Cutelyst v1 series, I wasn’t planning for another release this year but Matthias added some nice new features that I decided to roll 1.12 in 2017 branching 1.x.x series and master is now officially Cutelyst 2 with no stable API/ABI until 2.0.0 is tagged. HTTP/2 support will hopefully be part of Cutelyst 2.0.0, there aren’t any drastic changes in v2, most important thing is fixing MSVC builds and removing deprecated API.
