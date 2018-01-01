Games: OpenRA, FreeDOS , and Steam on GNU/Linux
A new test build of OpenRA is out, with the full Dune 2000 Harkonnen campaign
OpenRA [Official Site] is a fantastic game engine, which enables you to play Command & Conquer, Command & Conquer: Red Alert and Dune 2000 on Linux. The latest test release is rather nice too.
Write about open source software
It's a new year, and we wanted to encourage people to contribute to FreeDOS in new ways. If you're already working on FreeDOS through code, design, testing, or some other technical way - thank you!
Steam On Linux Ended 2017 With A Slight Increase In Marketshare
The Steam Hardware Survey for December 2017 shows a reasonable increase for Linux
Why has this happened? Well, going by the same way I looked at it before, the use of "Simplified Chinese" as a language on Steam dropped by 15.31%. Also worth noting Windows 7 use dropped by 15.10%, with Windows 10 going up by 13.15%. The overall Windows share dropped by a total of 0.51%.
Steam users on Linux are getting VAC banned for “catbot” usernames
Developers, particularly on PC, are locked in a never-battle to keep cheaters and hackers from abusing multiplayer games. Sometimes, those methods seem a little strange and arbitrary, but rarely more so than a recently-discovered VAC offense aimed at curbing Team Fortress 2 cheaters.
Valve is handing out TF2 VAC bans to Linux users with 'catbot' in their username
Catbots, if you're not familiar with the term, are player-created bots that flood TF2 servers, lining up headshots on everything in sight. They're all called things like 'catbot 1574', and they're a nuisance. But in an attempt to stamp them out, some players are claiming that Valve has crossed a line. Anybody with 'catbot' in their Linux username (yes, not their Steam username), will now find themselves with an automatic VAC ban, regardless of whether they've actually booted up TF2 or not.
Now, I don't know how many Linux users have 'catbot' in their username, but there is at least the potential for friendly fire here. On the GitHub thread where the issue was uncovered, one user said that their Steam account was VAC-banned despite claiming to never have cheated. Another said: "I installed Ubuntu on a virtual machine and named the computer catbot-918 and installed Steam, within an hour of not playing anything I received a VAC ban."
